See How Many Arizona Drivers Are Still Using Their Phones Behind The Wheel

By Ginny Reese

April 19, 2021

Young woman texting while driving car

According to a survey by the Arizona Governor's Office on Highway Safety shows that people are still using cell phones while driving.

12 News reported that though drivers are still using their phones, it's only a fairly small amount.

The survey monitored about 7,000 drivers on various Arizona roads. Out of all of them, under 10 percent were on their phones, and an even smaller number was texting and driving.

Here is the amount of drivers spotted using their phones in various Arizona counties:

  • Coconino- 458
  • Maricopa- 3420
  • Pima- 1357
  • Pinal- 1108
  • Yavapai- 537

According to the data, the most common phone usage spotted was drivers with phones to their ears. Phone manipulation (texting, dialings, etc.) was about 2-3.5 percent in each county, but was extremely high in Pima county (10.8%) and Pinal County (12.2%).

Alberto Gutier, director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, said, "At least we are seeing a little more responsibility on the part of drivers, that's when I talk about the 90 percent doing it right."

According to the findings, younger people and female drivers tend to use their phones a bit more than others.

Photo: Getty Images

