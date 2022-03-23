Bob Saget Said He Had Health Issues During Last Comedy Show

Actor and comedian Bob Saget told stage crew members at his final comedy show that he wasn't feeling well during his final comedy show appearance shortly before his death earlier this year.

Rossalie Cocci, who works as a showrunner at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville on January 8, told investigators in Orange County, Florida that the Full House star said he wasn't feeling well prior to the show, which took place less than 24 hours before he was found dead in an Orlando hotel, TMZ reports.

Cocci said Saget, 65, said he'd experienced long-term effects from a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, which including hearing loss issues.

Additionally, Saget said he'd been sick the day before and had a sore throat, but talked himself up to make the comedy show appearance, which Cocci said he'd done as if nothing was wrong.

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on January 9.

Last month, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Saget's death as an accident caused by a brain bleed, which is believed to have occurred after he hit his head and went to sleep, unaware of how serious the injury was at the time.

Saget was on tour and had performed at the Ponte Verda Concert Hall in Jacksonville hours before his death.

Saget is best known for his role as patriarch Danny Tanner on the popular ABC sitcom Full House, a role he revived decades later for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House in 2016, as well as the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989-97.