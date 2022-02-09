Bob Saget Tragic Cause Of Death Leaked: Not A Heart Attack

By Dave Basner

February 10, 2022

It's been a month since the world lost Bob Saget, and now, a cause of death has been leaked to TMZ, and it is not a heart attack as originally thought. Sources have told TMZ that the comedian passed away after hitting his head. While authorities are unsure of what object he hit - perhaps the headboard on the bed - there was a bruise on the back of his head that lead them to this conclusion.

Investigators believe Bob was unaware of how bad the injury was and went to sleep. He died in his slumber from a brain bleed.

As for any narcotics or alcohol, the toxicology report came back and showed his system was clear of them.

The Full House star was found dead at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando last month.

