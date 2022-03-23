Britney Spears Has 'No Idea' Who Pete Davidson And Scott Disick Are
By Yashira C.
March 23, 2022
Britney Spears shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that she has "no idea" who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are, but that she finds them hilarious.
The post was a repost of a video that Pete and Scott made over the weekend showing them hanging out while having a boy's night. Posted to Scott Disick's Instagram stories, the caption of the video read “Boyz night was wild.” Scott and his friends are knocked out sleeping while watching TV, and Pete records them as he turns the camera to himself and makes a disappointed face. Britney found the video amusing and said in the caption of her post "Sorry had to repost this. no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"
See a screenshot of Britney's original post and the video she referenced below.
Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She really has found peace. pic.twitter.com/3hy9TKBZ4M— 𝔖𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@ShelbyLano) March 23, 2022
The "...Baby One More Time" singer made her comeback to Instagram recently (March 18) after her account disappeared without warning a couple of days prior. Fans were worried that Instagram had removed her page at the time, but TMZ reported that she likely deleted it herself. Her comeback posts have included her signature dancing videos, a glimpse at her beautiful home, and more.