Britney Spears Makes Instagram Comeback Days After Her Account Disappeared

Britney is back!

Britney Spears’ Instagram account has returned days after the page seemingly disappeared without a trace. The pop icon shared a few new photos late Friday afternoon (March 18), donning a skirt and a white top that shows off her belly button ring. She captioned the post only with a rose emoji, and her followers gushed that Spears is “beautiful,” and welcoming her back to the app.

Many fans were stunned and confused on Wednesday (March 16) when they noticed that Spears seemed to deleter her Instagram account. TMZ reported at the time that the social media platform did not remove Spears’ page, indicating that the singer likely deleted it herself. Spears previously packed the page with some liberating (though NSFW) photos, along with lengthy messages about her growth, her struggles, and scathing remarks about her family members and more since Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to end Spears’ 13-year conservatorship. One of her latest posts, which has since returned along with her account, was one from Las Vegas that Spears gushed gave her “a whole new perspective on what it means to live !!!!” See the pop star's comeback post on Instagram here: