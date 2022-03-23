Feel Like You're On A Movie Set At This Jurassic Escape Room In Scottsdale

Escape The Room AZ is bringing Hollywood to Arizona with a new escape room, reported ABC 15.

The Jurassic Escape room sets you on a mission to stop an evil corporation from making hybrid dinosaur DNA for military purposes.

There are a few surprises along the way for thrill seekers, and you will even have an encounter with a "real" dinosaur!

The escape room is 60 minutes long and you can have groups of up to eight people working together.

The escape room's website states:

"It’s your chance to save the planet! Jurassic predators are being cloned and it’s up to you and 7 friends to stop the dinosaurs from being released and wreaking havoc on the streets of Scottsdale. Protect the city by avoiding detection from the evil corporation creating these experiments and stop their cloning process, all while eluding some loose dinosaurs in Jurassic Escape."

Click here to book your Jurassic Escape. Check out the escape rooms at 7017 E Main Street and 7135 E Main Street in Scottsdale or at 3157 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler.