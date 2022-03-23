Kelly Clarkson Misses Her Own Iconic Tune In Song Battle With Anne Hathaway

Kelly Clarkson's fans know her own songs better than she does. Just ask Anne Hathaway.

The WeCrashed actress stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (March 22) where she competed against Clarkson in a "Sing That Name That Tune" duel, per People. However, the most notable — and most hilarious — moment happened when Hathaway beat Clarkson to the punch and guessed the latter's own hit song first.

After the Hollywood starlet took the lead in the "finish that tune" game, the "Stronger" singer asked the band to "play a fricking song I'll know." As they began to play the opening notes to her mega hit "Since U Been Gone," it wasn't Clarkson who sang first but Hathaway, confidently stepping to the front of the stage and belting the iconic chorus.

Not believing her luck, Clarkson laid facedown on the floor, defeated and asking her guest, "How did you know it from just [the opening beats]?" She added, "Should I just quit? Oh my God. This is embarrassing... Whatever, I'm so happy for you. Jesus, take the wheel."

Hathaway, however, gave The Voice coach credit for the instantly-recognizable tune, telling her, "I love that song."

"Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song..." she said. "Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!"

Check out the hilarious moment below.