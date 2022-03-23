Live Moths Found In Rice Containers At South Florida Restaurant: Report

Florida inspectors forced a South Florida restaurant to temporarily shut down after reports of living moths being discovered in rice containers, according to The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Reporters did some digging into the database of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation and found some shocking restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties. They zeroed in on reports that allege "high-priority violations," like improper food temperatures or dead pests.

One of those restaurants was C'viche Bar, located on 939 N. Federal Highway in Hollywood. Inspectors ordered the Peruvian restaurant to be shut down on March 14 for 22 violations, nine of them being high-priority. One of the most jaw-dropping discoveries was "live moths inside container of rice" in the kitchen storage room, according to the report. As a result, officials forced the restaurant to stop selling the contaminated rice and throw it out.

Inspectors also alleged they found 40 flies buzzing around and landing on clean utensils and cups, storage containers, and kitchen tables. They noted that the restaurant operator tried killing most of them during the visit. Officials also described an employee touching clean utensils and handling food after touching a dirty cloth.

"Although a trio of minor issues were discovered during the state’s second inspection on March 16, the restaurant was cleared to reopen," reporters say.