This Peruvian Restaurant Has The Tastiest Grilled Cheese In Florida

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.

Since there are many American restaurants putting their own spin on grilled cheese, where can you find the tastiest one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! found the best grilled cheese in each state. The most delicious one in the Sunshine State can be found at...

Mr. and Mrs. Bun!

Here's what writers had to say about this spot:

"While this mom-and-pop Peruvian shop serves up a slew of unique sandwiches with South American flavors, the grilled cheese is an unexpected menu highlight, and with good reason. Yelp reviewers say it offers the perfect balance of savory, sweet, and salty. With a combination of cheddar and brie cheese on homemade garlic butter bread, this grilled cheese is no joke. The unique twist? A side of blueberry jam for dipping."