Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

By Sarah Tate

March 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus' plane had to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning.

The Plastic Hearts singer was on a flight to South America early Wednesday (March 23) morning when the plane got caught in an unexpected storm, per People. During the frightening flight, Cyrus said the plane was struck by lightning, forcing pilots to land amid the severe weather.

Cyrus took to Instagram to share the scary moment lightning flashed outside a plane window, with several people in the background responding to the intense light. She also posted a photo of what seems to be where the lightning hit the aircraft.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción," she captioned the clip. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. "

After making sure to tell fans that everyone on board was safe, she did have to break the news that she was forced to cancel her performance at the Asunciōnico festival in Paraguay, which she was set to headline. The festival ended up canceling the first day of the event following severe weather conditions.

"We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU."

