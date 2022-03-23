Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

Miley Cyrus' plane had to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning.

The Plastic Hearts singer was on a flight to South America early Wednesday (March 23) morning when the plane got caught in an unexpected storm, per People. During the frightening flight, Cyrus said the plane was struck by lightning, forcing pilots to land amid the severe weather.

Cyrus took to Instagram to share the scary moment lightning flashed outside a plane window, with several people in the background responding to the intense light. She also posted a photo of what seems to be where the lightning hit the aircraft.