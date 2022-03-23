Miley Cyrus Shares 'Bubbly' A Capella Performance On Twitter

By Kelly Fisher

March 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus delivered a “bubbly” a cappella rendition of a ballad from her 2010 album, Can’t Be Tamed. The world-famous pop star was sitting in a bubble bath when she dedicated “Stay” to “all of my fans in Paraguay who I missed out on seeing due to the festival being canceled because of weather.” Cyrus also mentioned the “terrifying plane experience” she endured when her flight had to make an emergency landing because of lightning. Since her fans “made ‘Stay’ No. 1 for me,” Cyrus dedicated the a cappella performance to them.

“I wish I could’ve STAYed & performed for all of my fans in Paraguay. Please STAY safe. I love you . (also if you can’t tell I’m a little sick, I think just super exhausted from the stress of yesterday! Got a few days to recover before BRAZIL!),” Cyrus tweeted with the video. She added at the end: “I love you. Thank you for your support. Thank you for all of your best wishes. I love you. Stay safe, everyone.”

Cyrus shared on Instagram that that her plane was struck by lightning during unexpected severe weather, prompting an emergency landing. She wrote: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.”

Watch her acoustic rendition of “Stay” here:

