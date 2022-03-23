Nearly 8,000 Debit, Gift Card Numbers Stolen In Colorado, Other States

Two people have been arrested after authorities learned nearly 8,000 debit and gift card numbers were stolen in multiple states, including Colorado, KUSA reports.

Janos Rigo, Mercea Barzecu, and a third unidentified suspect are accused of using at least 15 credit card skimming machines at several supermarkets in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, according to federal court records obtained by reporters. The trio allegedly placed these skimmer "overlays" on several credit card machines since December 2021.

"The overlay skimmers, which can mimic credit card machines and point-of-sale devices, can secretly obtain card numbers, the account holder's name, and expiration date," KUSA explains. The devices accessed "at least 7,873 personal credit card numbers, gift card numbers and debit card numbers," records allege.

A federal agent wrote that these devices also had Bluetooth capabilities, which allowed them to wirelessly transmit the stolen data.

The U.S. Secret Service, who's investigating the case, reportedly nabbed Rigo and Barzecu in Lakewood after they were caught on camera attempting to use the skimming devices at two Colorado stores. One of the stores they targeted as in Littleton, reporters noted.

No word on if the third suspect has been taken into custody.

For more information about this case, click here.