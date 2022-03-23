The now-viral red pickup truck that flipped over in a tornado in Texas has been found.

The truck is in Elgin, Texas, according to KXAN. Ruben Briones, a man who helped the driver of the truck when it flipped over, said the truck will stay in Elgin near where the tornado touched down on Highway 290 "for the time being."

The driver, who is from Manor, hasn't been tracked down yet, according to KXAN. Police said he's in his late teens or 20s. Elgin Police Department Commander Aaron Crim said the driver "had a scrape or some cuts on his left arm."

The driver may have only suffered minor injuries, but the truck is in rough shape. KXAN found the truck and said "the windows are blown out, the side panels are dented and scraped and the rear-view mirrors are gone."