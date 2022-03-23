This Is Florida's Best Greek Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
March 23, 2022
Greek food has some great benefits on top of just being downright delicious. Since it's based on a Mediterranean diet, you can expect fresh vegetables, lean meats, and heart-healthy foods in the cuisine. Thankfully, we have Greek restaurants dedicated to giving us fresh fish, gyros, falafel, and other iconic dishes from the European country.
Since there are plenty of Greek restaurants across the country, Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in every state. Writers say if you want some amazing Mediterranean food in Florida, you should head over to...
"Customers can dine alongside belly dancers and musicians at this family-friendly Greek restaurant," writers say. "Made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, take a bite into traditional favorites like loukaniko and mousaka. One Yelp reviewer said that she ate her food so quickly she forgot to take pictures, so you know it's good!"
Taking a closer look at their menu, you can also enjoy lamb shank, baby back ribs, stuffed peppers, pastichio (Greek Misko pasta with beef and a bechamel sauce), and much more.
You can find this restaurant at 3445 Griffin Road in Fort Lauderdale. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup, and catering.
