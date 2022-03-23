This Is Florida's Best Greek Restaurant

Greek food has some great benefits on top of just being downright delicious. Since it's based on a Mediterranean diet, you can expect fresh vegetables, lean meats, and heart-healthy foods in the cuisine. Thankfully, we have Greek restaurants dedicated to giving us fresh fish, gyros, falafel, and other iconic dishes from the European country.

Since there are plenty of Greek restaurants across the country, Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in every state. Writers say if you want some amazing Mediterranean food in Florida, you should head over to...

My Big Fat Greek Restaurant!

"Customers can dine alongside belly dancers and musicians at this family-friendly Greek restaurant," writers say. "Made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, take a bite into traditional favorites like loukaniko and mousaka. One Yelp reviewer said that she ate her food so quickly she forgot to take pictures, so you know it's good!"