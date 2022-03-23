This Is Oregon's Best Greek Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

March 23, 2022

Mediterranean style lunch table - turkey skewers, flatbread, tomatoes, cucumber salad, baked sweet pepper, yogurt herb sauce on a dark background, top view
Photo: Getty Images

Greek food has some great benefits on top of just being downright delicious. Since it's based on a Mediterranean diet, you can expect fresh vegetables, lean meats, and heart-healthy foods in the cuisine. Thankfully, we have Greek restaurants dedicated to giving us fresh fish, gyros, falafel, and other iconic dishes from the European country.

Since there are plenty of Greek restaurants across the country, Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in every state. Writers say if you want some amazing Mediterranean food in Oregon, you should head over to...

Eleni's Philoxenia!

"For those looking for gluten-free options, Eleni's has a plethora to choose from," writers say. "The menu boasts cheeses and spreads alongside traditional Greek specialties to indulge in on your next night out. One Yelp reviewer touts this restaurant as the best Greek place she's ever been to in the United States."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can enjoy steamed clams or mussels, pasta, salads, kabobs, rack of lamb, moussaka (meat and eggplant casserole), and more delectable dishes.

You can find this restaurant at 112 NW 9th Ave in Portland. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Need to get the scoop on more stellar Greek restaurants? Check out Eat This' full list here.

