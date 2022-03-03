Portland Spot Among The Best Italian Restaurants In The U.S.

Many people can get down with Italian food, but an amazing Italian restaurant doesn't just serve the best dishes. It's also about the atmosphere, the service, and the great feeling you have after a full, satisfying meal.

Thrillist went on its own "tour" of Italy and found the best Italian restaurants in the U.S., from fine-dining establishments to hole-in-the-wall joints. One Portland restaurant made the list:

Nostrana!

Here's what writers had to say about the longtime restaurant:

"Back when it opened in 2005, Nostrana helped usher in the golden age of Portland dining, embracing locally sourced ingredients and seamlessly incorporating them into upscale Italian dining while keeping everything affordable. What’s more remarkable, though, is that 15 years later, perpetual James Beard finalist Cathy Whims’ Nostrana is still a paragon of the Portland scene, which has seen so many pioneers come and go. Here, hand-cut pappardelle might be stuffed with goat cheese, or one of the place’s legendary pizzas—which got their own spin off in Whims’ Oven & Shaker sister restaurant—might come topped with fresh Dungeness crab from the coast, while the charcuterie menu puts a strong focus on hams and rillettes. It’s a place where familiar, traditional dishes from the countryside meet the unexpected. In fact, the only thing you can expect is that whatever’s going to come out of that well-worn wood-fired oven is going to be near perfect."