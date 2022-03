This Is The Best Deli In Connecticut

A Vernon restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best deli in every state, which included Rein's New York Style Deli & Restaurant as the top choice for Connecticut.

"When in the Nutmeg State, foodies won't want to miss Rein's Deli," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "It has amazing bagels, deli meats, massive sandwiches, potato pancakes, and Rein's famous sour garlic pickles."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best deli in every state: