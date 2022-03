This Is The Best Deli In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best deli in every state, which included Sam LaGrassa's as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Sam LaGrassa's works with a business in the Bronx to get weekly deliveries of New York City's famous water, which is credited with being the ingredient that ups the ante on the city's specialty foods like bagels and pizza," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "The collaboration is a success because the deli has been wildly popular for decades. Be sure to try Sam LaGrassa's very own Chipotle Pastrami, which is made on a double-faced grill and topped with coleslaw."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best deli in every state: