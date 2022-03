This Is The Best Deli In Pennsylvania

A Scranton restaurant is being credited as the best deli in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best deli in every state, which included Abe's Kosher Delicatessen as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Abe's Deli is a classic Jewish deli that serves up an amazing Reuben and offers excellent liverwurst, salami, chopped liver, brisket, and turkey pastrami," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "You'll also find popular Jewish dishes including potato pancakes and blintzes, as well as a wide range of Middle Eastern vegetarian fare. Abe's serves breakfast all day, and the nova lox bagel is highly recommended."

