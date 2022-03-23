This Is The Best Deli In Texas

There's nothing quite like walking into a deli and being blasted by the smell of fresh cheeses and sliced meats.

If you're looking to find that experience at a deli near you, keep reading! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best deli in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about it:

Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning delis, we put together a definitive list of the best deli in every state across the U.S.

In Texas, the best deli is Weinberger's Deli in Grapevine. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

"If you are easily offended, I am going to apologize in advance. Sandwich makers can be rude at times…it's not personal, we're just trying to get our customers through the line as fast as possible," reads a warning on Weinberger's website. Don't worry, it's a joke and the staff is just as funny and lively when you arrive in person. The menu is massive, but the Joe King Pastrami is considered the deli's standout. It's made on toasted marble rye with hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, red onion, and Russian dressing. "Great sandwiches, great service, pleasant and funny counter staff. Quick delivery as well," wrote one reviewer after their first visit to Weinberger's. "I love their pastrami and usually get some form of that. The Joe king pastrami is fantastic. Horseradish and Russian, it takes a Reuben to the next level," wrote a regular. "The Wall Arrestee is great too. My wife has never eaten anything here but the Reuben; she has proclaimed it one of the best ever."

Weinberger's Deli is located at 601 S Main St. in Grapevine.

To read the full list of where to find the best deli in every state, click here.