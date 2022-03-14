This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In Texas

BLT? Italian? Ham and cheese? Grilled cheese? You can't go wrong with any of these delicious sandwich options!

But if you're looking for the best sandwich in your state, look no further! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sandwich in every state. Here's how they did it:

Yelp provided us with the top five ranked sandwich shops in each state, and for some states, we went with another selection other than the top one. We did this at our editorial discretion, as the number one restaurant didn't appear to be known for their sandwiches as much as other menu items. We also looked at reviews to find the sandwiches people raved about the most, and hand-picked what we felt was one of the top sandwiches to order at each place.

In Texas, the best sandwich is The Celebrity Sandwiches at Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about this sandwich joint:

The best sandwich shop in Texas is known for its open-faced sandwiches. Whether you want it hot or cold, Tony's Italian Delicatessen will satisfy just about any sandwich craving you could have. Oh, and you should know that a lot of their sammies are named after celebrities, including John Travolta, Danny Devito, Robert DeNiro, and Sophia Loren.

Tony's Italian Delicatessen is located 16283 TX-105 Unit 9 in Montgomery.

To see the full list of the best sandwiches by state, click here.