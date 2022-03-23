This Michigan Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Michigan can you find the best coffee shop?

Anthology Coffee.

Here is what the report had to say about Anthology Coffee:

"There was a time in Detroit, quite long ago now, when serious coffee drinkers after a glimpse of the future would drive, early and often, to a specific cafe way up Woodward Avenue, far beyond city limits. Amid the fashionable boutiques and wine bars of downtown Birmingham, there was Josh Longsdorf, who had recently returned to Michigan after a stint in the Bay Area coffee scene, working hard to introduce one of the country's largest population centers to a better cup of coffee, at a time when such a thing was pretty damn hard to find. Of course, Detroit and good coffee would soon become quite fashionable, but Longsdorf and Anthology Coffee stayed in the picture, quietly doing excellent work, even as flashier operations started to attract much of the attention. These days you'll find one of the city's most knowledgeable practitioners at home in an expansive shop and roastery tucked into Detroit's delightful Eastern Market neighborhood. The shop stands out not only for its longstanding commitment to the city, but also for their continued support of the local scene; one of Metro Detroit's most interesting new roasters, Espy, has lately been working out of Anthology's space."

Click here to see the best coffee shop in each state.