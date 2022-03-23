This Minnesota Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Minnesota can you find the best coffee shop?

Wesley Andrews.

Here is what the report had to say about Wesley Andrews:

"Around the Twin Cities, where coffee shops seem just about as essential to survival as gas stations, the former sometimes feels about as special as the latter, too often with service that calls to mind your last visit to the local public utilities office. You come in, you get what you need, you get out—charm costs extra, and supplies are running low. Not that you won't taste some terrific coffees while you're here; from little startups to national players, Minnesota's coffee roasters do some extremely good work, but the balance between the two essential aspects of creating the perfect shop—deep coffee knowledge, and a flair for hospitality—has been a rare bird indeed. You'll always find the elusive pairing, however, at Wesley Andrews. In Minneapolis, a city of big and bold names, this youthful roaster emerged onto the scene just a few years back, before its co-owners were old enough to drink; here you'll find not only a range of exciting coffees from around the globe, but also a warm, welcoming space in which to try them. Coffee is taken seriously here, and so are you."

