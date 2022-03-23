This Missouri Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Missouri can you find the best coffee shop?

Monarch Coffee.

Here is what the report had to say about Monarch Coffee:

"Your first time swapping Kansas City's busy Broadway Boulevard for the measured calm of Monarch Coffee, you'll know you're in capable hands; it really does help, that when Tyler and Jaime Rovenstine decided to open up shop back in 2017, they opted to create one of classiest environments this longtime coffee-loving city had ever seen, a clean, modern, but also rather elegant space for contemplation. Grab a black bistro chair and make yourself at home, in front of one of the big windows. Best of all? Monarch is so much more than just an exceptionally pretty face—this is also the city's most compelling roaster right now."

Click here to see the best coffee shop in each state.