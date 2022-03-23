This Nebraska Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Nebraska can you find the best coffee shop?

Archetype Coffee.

Here is what the report had to say about Archetype Coffee:

"When Isaiah Sheese relocated to Omaha for his wife's career roughly a decade ago, chances are he didn't have near-total domination of the local coffee scene on his life checklist, but right out of the gate in 2014, when Sheese opened Archetype Coffee in the city's Blackstone District, one thing was abundantly clear—things were about to get stepped up around here. And they were, in partnership with Jason Burkum, who, when he wasn't out winning Grammy Awards as a record producer, was back home quietly being the city's best roaster, displaying a welcome curiosity for the lighter, Nordic style. One cafe became two cafes, and over the pandemic, a third—each has been more impressive than the last."

Click here to see the best coffee shop in each state.