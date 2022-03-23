This Ohio Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Ohio can you find the best coffee shop?

Mom 'n 'Em Coffee & Wine.

Here is what the report had to say about Mom 'n 'Em Coffee & Wine:

"Two restaurant industry vets that could have gone anywhere—and did, making a herculean effort in San Francisco—moved home to Cincinnati, once again hoping to make their mark, this time on a town that could always use more believers. At Austin and Tony Ferrari's Mom 'n 'Em Coffee & Wine, you'll feel the warm hug of Italian-American hospitality (yes, Mom is real, and she's often behind the counter) in a hugely appealing, West Coast-chic environment on the ground level of a converted home, the energy from the shop spilling out onto the expansive side patio, all day long. A second location opens all the way across town, later this spring."

