This Wisconsin Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Wisconsin can you find the best coffee shop?

Ruby Coffee Roasters.

Here is what the report had to say about Ruby Coffee Roasters:

"Being recognized as one of the country's best coffee roasters pretty much out of the gate (in a state that already had plenty of them) is pretty major, as accomplishments go; to then put yourself in the position to be tripped up by an all-day cafe bearing your name? An all-day cafe selling actual meals? There's a reason why you don't see many of those types of places on this list—very few roasters are all that good at making the transition to full-blown hospitality. Not so Jared Linzmeier at Ruby Coffee Roasters, who had always welcomed people into his small-town roasting operation, but had a vision of creating a proper community hub, which he did, over in nearby Stevens Point, in mid-2019. Besides the bright and beautiful, careful coffees Ruby is known for, and in a similarly inspired space filled with natural light, you have breakfast tacos, sourdough bagels, burgers made with beef from the family farm, and loads of creative drinks."

