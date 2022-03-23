U.S. Formally Accuses Russia Of Committing War Crimes In Ukraine

The United States has formally accused Russia of committing war crimes during the month-long invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said that a "careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources" showed that Russian forces have intentionally targeted buildings occupied by civilians.

"Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," he explained.

The State Department cited two recent airstrikes that targeted a maternity hospital and theater in the city of Mariupol. Officials noted that the theater was marked with the Russian word for "children" and that it was visible from the sky.

Blinken said the United States will continue to investigate any allegations of war crimes committed by Russia.

"The US government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions," Blinken said.