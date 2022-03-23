Watch MGK Perform Outside Of A Hotel Lobby

Machine Gun Kelly proved that the show must go on yesterday night (March 22.) The singer was set to play a show in Paraguay but a deadly storm forced his show to be canceled due to the venue flooding. However, this didn't stop him from performing altogether.

"the concert grounds flooded in paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set…but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, youre getting a show," Kelly said in a tweet. He followed it up with "and that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news" after linking a video of himself performing outside of his hotel lobby. The "emo girl" singer set up giant speakers outside and soon fans were lined up in droves outside of the building, ready to watch him perform. Megan Fox, his recently announced fiancee, was also by his side throughout the performance.

The storm in Paraguay caused immense flooding and destruction, with five people reportedly dying and more than 80 injured. MGK was set to play Asuncionico Festival, as was Miley Cyrus, who also got caught up in the bad weather. Her flight had to make an emergency landing when it was struck by lightning from the storm.

Watch the video below.