'Wildly Popular' Wild Lights Returns To Louisville Zoo

One of the nation's largest lantern festivals is returning to the Louisville Zoo, reported WHAS 11.

Wild Lights will be at the Louisville Zoo through June 5th, 2022.

You can stroll through the zoo and gaze at the new lineup of colorful lanterns that are "larger-than-life" and made of 2,000+ silk-covered pieces. Each lantern is lit by over 5,000 LED lightbulbs.

Sone of the displays include vibrant peacocks, serpents, and butterflies. There's also a 98-foot-long dragon!

The Louisville Zoo's website states:

"Kids (or kids at heart) can become part of the magic while swaying on our glowing moonlight swings or stepping inside a gigantic kaleidoscope for some whirling, twirling fun. The wonder of Wild Lights is sure to create glowing smiles and bright memories for guests of all ages."

The event is wheelchair-friendly and runs along a paved path. Wild Lights is open each night from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.