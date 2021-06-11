VIDEO: Meet Oklahoma City Zoo's Newest Baby Giraffe

It's a boy!

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a new endangered giraffe calf into the herd this week, reported KFOR Oklahoma's News 4.

The baby boy was born on June 3rd to mama Ellie, a 20-year-old giraffe. Ellie has had six calves now, all born at the zoo. The calf's father, 4-year-old Demetri, is a first-time giraffe dad.

The zoo wrote in a press release:

"The Zoo’s youngest giraffe is healthy and strong, and weighs approximately 157 lbs. and stands six-foot one. He will continue to spend time bonding with his mother and herd mates."

The baby took his first steps outside to explore the habitat on June 8th.

The zoo made the announcement of the new baby on social media, writing:

"The OKC Zoo is thrilled to announce the arrival of an endangered giraffe calf, born to 20-year-old, Ellie. Ellie’s sixth offspring to be born at the Zoo, a male, was born on Thursday, June 3, at 12:01 p.m. at the Zoo’s giraffe habitat barn. The calf, who is yet to be named, is the first to be fathered by four-year-old, Demetri."