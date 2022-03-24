Arrest Made In Shooting At Arkansas Car Show That Left 1 Dead, 26 Injured

Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a shooting at a car show in Arkansas that left one person dead and over two dozen others injured. Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, was charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. He was taken into custody shortly after he was released from the hospital.

Authorities said that Knight was one of two people who exchanged gunfire on Saturday (March 19) afternoon following an argument. Twenty-six people in the crowd were injured, including five children between the ages of 19 months and 11 years old. No information has been provided about the condition of the wounded victims.

Officials identified 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer as the deceased victim.

“The bottom line on this is just two individuals got into a gunfight,” Col. William J. Bryant said. “Unfortunately, we had [multiple] victims of the shooting incident.”

Officials said that the investigation is ongoing. They did not provide any information about the second suspect.