Charlie Puth Tearfully Opens Up About The 'Worst Year Of My Life' On TikTok

Charlie Puth is getting ready to release a new single, and it’s “the hardest song that I’ve ever had to put together.” The singer-songwriter took to TikTok in an emotional video as he tearfully delved into some of the backstory behind his upcoming song, “That’s Hilarious,” which is due out next month. Puth choked back tears as he explained that, although he’s “really excited” for fans to hear the song, this project is one that brought him back “to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life.” Puth referenced a 2019 breakup — without naming his ex in the heartbreaking TikTok — as he explained what it’s like for him to hear “That’s Hilarious”:

“It just rears its ugly head every time…every time that I hear it. But I’m also really excited for you to hear it as well… it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f***ing worst year of my life, and I’m just really excited for you to hear it.

“…I never told people what happened to me, and the pain that I went through, going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people. But this is the hardest song that I’ve ever had to put together, and I’m so excited for you to hear it.”

Earlier this week, Puth gave a powerful performance with John Legend at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The two artists skillfully performed some of each other’s biggest hits while sitting at dueling pianos, including Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “Attention,” closing with his latest single, “Light Switch.” Watch Puth emotionally tell fans about his next single here.