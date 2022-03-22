Charlie Puth & John Legend Debut New Song In Dueling Piano Performance

John Legend and Charlie Puth put their skills to the test in a dueling piano performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Facing off with back-to-back pianos, the pair performed some of each other's biggest hits, with Legend giving his own rendition of "See You Again," the first song he heard from Puth. The latter returned the favor, doing his own take The Voice coach's hit "Ordinary People."

The duo performed a back-and-forth medley of some of their other hits, including Puth's "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "Attention" and Legend's "Tonight" and "All of Me." Not only are the two musicians superstars in their own right, but they are also writing partners. They took a break from the duel to debut their news track, "Dope," before ending with Puth's latest single "Light Switch."

Puth is no stranger to impressive musical skills. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his new single "Light Switch" and upcoming album Charlie, he talked about his perfect pitch and put his "weird" skill to the test.

"It's like I can hear the note before it even [is played]," he said, adding that he's had the skill since he was 12 years old.

Legend is preparing for his six-month residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas for his highly-anticipated Love In Las Vegas show, which kicks off in April. During an exclusive iHeartRadio Live Show in December 2021, he opened up about what it means that he is getting his own residency.

"It's amazing. I'm in great company," he said. "And I know that when you get to that point in your career where you're offered this kind of residency it means that you've had some success. That you got a real career, you've got a repertoire."

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards was filled with amazing performances from music's biggest stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean and Måneskin, and more.

The ninth installment of the awards included a long list of nominees, including Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa and many more. Check out the full list of the night's winners here.