Do You Know Arizona's Signature Drink?

By Ginny Reese

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Each state has a drink that both locals and tourists love to seek out. California is known for its Napa Valley red wine, while Seattle is best known for its coffee.

But do you know what Arizona's signature drink is?

Stacker compiled a list of each state's signature drink. The website states, "Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled."

According to the website, Arizona's signature drink is a tequila sunrise. The website explains:

"The origin of the Tequila Sunrise is a bit murky. Some say it was invented in Arizona in the 1930s, while others say the modern version hails from Sausalito, California, in the ’70s. Another group believes it dates back to Tijuana, Mexico, during Prohibition. Whatever the story, Arizona's Tequila Sunrise is both a signature drink and part of a signature event that celebrates Northern Arizona University's homecoming. The OG cocktail includes tequila, creme de cassis, lime juice, and soda water (the newer version is tequila, orange juice, and grenadine)."

Click here to see other states' signature drinks.

