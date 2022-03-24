Do You Know Kentucky's Signature Drink?

Each state has a drink that both locals and tourists love to seek out. California is known for its Napa Valley red wine, Tennessee is known for its smooth Tennessee whiskey, and Seattle is best known for its coffee.

But do you know what Kentucky's signature drink is?

Stacker compiled a list of each state's signature drink. The website states, "Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled."

According to the website, Kentucky's signature drink is a mint julep. The website explains:

"For more than two centuries, Kentuckians have been filling their highball glasses with mint juleps. The official drink of the Kentucky Derby, according to Taste of Home, mint juleps include bourbon (another Kentucky native), sugar syrup, and fresh mint."

Click here to see other states' signature drinks.