Do You Know Nevada's Signature Drink?

Each state has a drink that both locals and tourists love to seek out. California is known for its Napa Valley red wine, Tennessee is known for its smooth Tennessee whiskey, and Seattle is best known for its coffee.

But do you know what Nevada's signature drink is?

Stacker compiled a list of each state's signature drink. The website states, "Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled."

According to the website, Nevada's signature drink is a picon punch. The website explains:

"Nevada has a large population of Basque immigrants, especially in the northern part of the state, according to NBC News Las Vegas. That's why the state drink is none other than the Picon punch, a Basque Country drink that is made with grenadine, club soda, brandy, and Amer Picon."

