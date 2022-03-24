Do You Know Oklahoma's Signature Drink?

Each state has a drink that both locals and tourists love to seek out. California is known for its Napa Valley red wine, Tennessee is known for its smooth Tennessee whiskey, and Seattle is best known for its coffee.

But do you know what Oklahoma's signature drink is?

Stacker compiled a list of each state's signature drink. The website states, "Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled."

According to the website, Oklahoma's signature drink is a Roy Rodgers. The website explains:

"It doesn't get much more Oklahoman than Roy Rogers. Known as The King of Cowboys, the legend was married at the Flying L Ranch in Davis. According to Taste of Home, Rogers did not drink alcohol, so the mocktail after his name contains only grenadine, Cola, and a Maraschino cherry."

