Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton Join 64th GRAMMYs Lineup
By Kelly Fisher
March 24, 2022
The Recording Academy announced an expanded lineup for the 64th GRAMMY Awards, and the awards show is set to be jam-packed with star-studded performances.
Nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton are among the artists set to perform, along with a special In Memoriam performance of songs by Stephen Sondheim, beloved composer who died in November at age 91. GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo, nominee Leslie Odom Jr., nominee Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform the special tribute to Sondheim, according to the Academy.
The newly-announced lineup adds to a list of previously-announced performers, including Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Earlier this year, the Recording Academy rescheduled the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards after postponing the show because of COVID-19 concerns. The highly-anticipated awards show will take place on Sunday, April 3, broadcasting love on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Check out our second round of performers and watch them take the #GRAMMYs stage LIVE, April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS. pic.twitter.com/pWyzwKxHC3
“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. previously said in a statement, in part, after promising to announce additional details “soon.” “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.”