Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton Join 64th GRAMMYs Lineup

The Recording Academy announced an expanded lineup for the 64th GRAMMY Awards, and the awards show is set to be jam-packed with star-studded performances.

Nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton are among the artists set to perform, along with a special In Memoriam performance of songs by Stephen Sondheim, beloved composer who died in November at age 91. GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo, nominee Leslie Odom Jr., nominee Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform the special tribute to Sondheim, according to the Academy.

The newly-announced lineup adds to a list of previously-announced performers, including Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy rescheduled the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards after postponing the show because of COVID-19 concerns. The highly-anticipated awards show will take place on Sunday, April 3, broadcasting love on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.