Grimes Admits To Hacking, Extorting And Blackmailing Popular Music Blog

Earlier this month, Grimes inadvertently revealed to Vanity Fair that she and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child in December via surrogate, but that wasn't the only juicy tidbit she unveiled.

As technology and security expert Jackie Singh pointed out on her website, the singer also sat down with VF for a segment called "Reframed," where the subject is shown important photos from their life and is asked to tell the story behind them. When an infamous picture from 2012 of Grimes kissing another woman popped up, a smile crept on her face.

“Oh yeah, ok, so this one’s funny, I’ve always wanted to tell the story about this one,” Grimes said. “Back in the day, before the ‘woke’ era, I actually got cancelled for this, which is so crazy. I was just at a party with my friends, someone took this photo, and it got leaked to this website called Hipster Runoff. And he ran this story. I was trying to be all integrity, and you know, start my career, and it was like ‘Grimes Gone Wild’ or something and it was just this super wack mean story, and it was this meme which was going all over the internet.”

This wasn't the first negative piece HRO ran on the electronic artist, and this time she did something about it. “My friend who worked for — I will not say which video game — had access to — ok, I don’t want to get him in trouble. But anyway, we were actually able to DDoS Hipster Runoff and basically blackmail them," Grimes divulged. "We were like, ‘We’re not going to let you put your site back up until you take the story down.’ And he did, in fact, take the story down. It was my coolest hacker moment.”

Watch the full "Reframed" video above.