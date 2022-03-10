Elon Musk And Grimes Secretly Welcome Their Second Child

Congratulations to the new parents — again!

Grimes and Elon Musk recently welcomed their second child months after Musk seemingly confirmed the two were going their separate ways. The "Shinigami Eyes" singer inadvertently revealed that the couple had a new daughter when the baby began crying upstairs during an in-home interview with Vanity Fair.

"She's a little colicky too," she said, laughing. "I don't know. I don't know what I was thinking."

Their daughter, who Grimes called Y, was born in December via surrogate, which allowed them to more easily keep the second pregnancy a secret. She and Musk had wanted more kids, but she had "scary" complications during her first pregnancy that left her fearful of a second.

The "Genesis" musician and Tesla founder welcomed their first child, X Æ A-Xii, who she calls X, in May 2020. Though she confirmed they welcomed Y in December 2021, she is choosing to be more private about "family stuff."

"I'm not at liberty to speak on these things," she said. "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protege and bringing him to everything and stuff... X is out there. His situation is like that."

Grimes also opened up about her relationship with Musk after the two were said to be "semi-separated" last fall. Now their relationship is "the best it's ever been."

"There's no real word for it," she said. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

Even with a "colicky" new baby, they look forward to having more children.

"We've always wanted at least three or four."