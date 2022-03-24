How To Watch, Bet On Sweet 16 Round Of 2022 NCAA March Madness Tournament
By Jason Hall
March 24, 2022
The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will tipoff on Thursday (March 24) and be at the center of the sports betting world.
With sports betting now legal in 34 states, this year's March Madness opening round will likely include a record number of legal bets.
DraftKings Online Sportsbook has a full list of game lines for second round games on Thursday and Friday (March 25).
Fans can place wagers on each game's spread -- used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams -- the over/under of projected combined points scored or moneyline by picking a team to win outright.
NCAA.com has listed all of the scheduled games for round one on its official website, which are included with the television networks that will broadcast them on Thursday and Friday, as well as their locations, below.
NCAA Tournament games will also be streamed on Paramount+.
Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas
7:09 p.m.
CBS
San Francisco, California
Chase Center
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan
7:29 p.m.
TBS
San Antonio, Texas
AT&T Center
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
9:39 p.m.
CBS
San Francisco, California
Chase Center
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston
9:59 p.m.
TBS
San Antonio, Texas
AT&T Center
Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
7:09 p.m.
CBS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence
7:29 p.m.
TBS
Chicago, Illinois
United Center
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina
9:39 p.m.
CBS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center
No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State
9:59 p.m.
TBS
Chicago, Illinois
United Center