How To Watch, Bet On Sweet 16 Round Of 2022 NCAA March Madness Tournament

By Jason Hall

March 24, 2022

Georgia State v Gonzaga
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will tipoff on Thursday (March 24) and be at the center of the sports betting world.

With sports betting now legal in 34 states, this year's March Madness opening round will likely include a record number of legal bets.

DraftKings Online Sportsbook has a full list of game lines for second round games on Thursday and Friday (March 25).

Fans can place wagers on each game's spread -- used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams -- the over/under of projected combined points scored or moneyline by picking a team to win outright.

NCAA.com has listed all of the scheduled games for round one on its official website, which are included with the television networks that will broadcast them on Thursday and Friday, as well as their locations, below.

NCAA Tournament games will also be streamed on Paramount+.

Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas

7:09 p.m.

CBS

San Francisco, California

Chase Center

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

7:29 p.m.

TBS

San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

9:39 p.m.

CBS

San Francisco, California

Chase Center

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

9:59 p.m.

TBS

San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center

Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

7:09 p.m.

CBS

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence

7:29 p.m.

TBS

Chicago, Illinois

United Center

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina

9:39 p.m.

CBS

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State

9:59 p.m.

TBS

Chicago, Illinois

United Center

