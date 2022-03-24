Ice T Trolls The Internet With This Hilarious Dad Joke

"I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night," he tweeted. "After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…"

Ice T's story got mixed reviews from social media. Some of his followers laughed hysterically at the ultimate dad joke. They had no problem admitting that the rapper almost had them fooled. Others agreed with him given the high gas prices around the country. While the beginning of his story could happen to anyone in the world, it was hard to believe coming from the pioneer of Gangsta Rap.

Ice T is known for providing the Internet with some viral talking points. Last month, the 7th Deadly Sin rapper tweeted his support for a reboot of the popular video game Def Jam: Fight For New York, which is the prequel to Def Jam: Vendetta and Def Jam: Icon.