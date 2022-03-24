Sabrina Carpenter Mourns Her Late Grandmother

By Yashira C.

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter shared a tribute to her late grandmother, Marilyn Cartwright, on Instagram today (March 24.)

"I’m very grateful i got to hold your hand one last time," she wrote in her caption. "I couldn’t have dreamt up a better grandma than you. you were always so interested in the details that most people look right past, you made every person you spoke to feel so individually important. you gave me so much authentic genuine love for so much of my life and i will never take that for granted. i really miss my biggest fan. I hope you are reunited with frank & steve and i hope they have ping pong and understand your sarcasm up there. nothing is or will ever be the same without you here I love you g’ma <3 forever n ever Rest In Peace."

The carousel the singer posted included sweet shots of them together, as well as photos of her grandmother when she was younger, including what seems to be her wedding day alongside Frank Cartwright. Carpenter's grandfather, Frank Cartwright, passed on April 2020.

See the post below.

Carpenter's grandmother seemed to be a fan of her music, in a tweet back in 2016 she said that her grandmother liked her song "Smoke and Fire" because "it has a hot beat to it." The singer has new music in the works with her fifth studio album on the way.

