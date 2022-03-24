Second Grand Jury Considering Case Against Deshaun Watson

A second Texas grand jury heard evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday (March 23), FOX 8 in Cleveland reports.

The grand jury -- which is in a separate Texas county from the one that ruled not to file charges against Watson earlier this month -- reportedly met to hear evidence and a district attorney declined to provide details but said more information will be released later on Thursday (March 24).

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirmed the complaint was filed by one of the woman involved in the previous 22 civil lawsuits filed against the quarterback.

Watson was acquired by the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans last week.

ESPN's Kimberly A. Martin reports the Browns were aware of the second grand jury and Watson flew to Cleveland Wednesday night to have his physical and meet with the coaches on Thursday.