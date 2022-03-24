Second Grand Jury Considering Case Against Deshaun Watson
By Jason Hall
March 24, 2022
A second Texas grand jury heard evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday (March 23), FOX 8 in Cleveland reports.
The grand jury -- which is in a separate Texas county from the one that ruled not to file charges against Watson earlier this month -- reportedly met to hear evidence and a district attorney declined to provide details but said more information will be released later on Thursday (March 24).
Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirmed the complaint was filed by one of the woman involved in the previous 22 civil lawsuits filed against the quarterback.
Watson was acquired by the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans last week.
ESPN's Kimberly A. Martin reports the Browns were aware of the second grand jury and Watson flew to Cleveland Wednesday night to have his physical and meet with the coaches on Thursday.
Watson faced 22 active civil lawsuits accusing him of coercive and lewd sexual behavior and participated in a deposition at his attorney Rusty Hardin's office on March 11, before a grand jury ruled not to file criminal charges.
"Grand jury does not find enough to criminally charge DeShaun Watson. Nine accusations- none were found to be criminal," KHOU's Molly Baker Cuculich tweeted.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a statement from the Harris County District Attorney's Office regarding the grand jury's determination Friday shortly after the initial report.
"After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," said Dane Schiller, said spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office in the statement. "Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns signed Watson to a new deal reported to be worth $184 million over the first four years, with a $48 million raise from the $136 million he was previously set to make over the same four-year span of his contract initially signed with the Texans, equivalent to a $12 million annual raise.
Sources told Schefter that Watson's new five-year deal worth $230 million is fully guaranteed, which would make it the highest guaranteed contract ever given to an NFL player.
The former Clemson standout requested a trade from the Texans prior to the allegations surfacing and later being ruled out of every game during the 2021 season for "non-injury reasons/personal matter," though never specifically being suspended or placed on any reserve list.