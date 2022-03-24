Simple Plan Marks 20-Year Anniversary Of Iconic Album With Summer Tour
By Kelly Fisher
March 24, 2022
It’s hard to resist iconic hits from Simple Plan.
“I’m Just A Kid,” “Perfect,” “I’d Do Anything” and others serve as much-appreciated doses of nostalgia for tons of fans, and they’ve only surged with popularity over time. Now, two decades after releasing their debut album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, the pop-punk powerhouse band is going on tour. The new dates come shortly after the band wrapped up a Canadian tour with The Offspring. Simple Plan will team up with Sum 41 for a massive co-headlining tour that kicks off on April 29, according to a press release announcing the dates. The “Blame Canada Tour” extends through August 18.
Simple Plan dropped their latest single, “Congratulations,” earlier this month, and will release their new album in May. Harder Than It Looks will be the band’s first album since eTaking One For The Team in 2016. The band recently said they’re “so stoked to finally be able to share all of this with you.”
See Simple Plan’s 2022 tour dates here:
- April 1 — Monterrey, Mexico
- April 4 — Mexico City, Mexico
- April 6 — Guadalajara, Mexico
- April 7 — Heroica Puebla De Zaragoza, Mexico
- April 29 — Raleigh, NC
- April 30 — North Myrtle Beach, SC
- May 2 — Philadelphia, PA
- May 3 — Pittsburgh, PA
- May 4 — Silver Spring, MD
- May 6 — Worcester, MA
- May 7 — Asbury Park, NJ
- May 8 — New York, NY
- May 10 — Detroit, MI
- May 11 — Cleveland, OH
- May 13 — Cincinnati, OH
- May 14 — Milwaukee, WI
- May 15 — Chicago, IL
- May 17 — Maplewood, MN
- May 18 — Kansas City, MO
- May 20 — Council Bluffs, IA
- May 21 — St Louis, MO
- May 22 — Nashville, TN
- May 24 — Atlanta, GA
- May 25 — Tampa, FL
- May 27 — New Orleans, LA
- May 28 — Arlington, TX
- June 3 — Orlando, FL
- June 18 — Saint-Honoré, QC, Canada
- July 9 — Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
- July 29 — Tulsa, OK
- July 30 — Austin, TX
- July 31 — Houston, TX
- August 3 — Phoenix, AZ
- August 5 — San Diego, CA
- August 6 — Anaheim, CA
- August 7 — Anaheim, CA
- August 9 — San Francisco, CA
- August 10 — Sacramento, CA
- August 12 — Portland, OR
- August 13 — Seattle, WA
- August 14 — Spokane, WA
- August 16 — Garden City, ID
- August 17 — Salt Lake City, UT
- August 18 — Denver, CO