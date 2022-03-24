Simple Plan Marks 20-Year Anniversary Of Iconic Album With Summer Tour

It’s hard to resist iconic hits from Simple Plan.

“I’m Just A Kid,” “Perfect,” “I’d Do Anything” and others serve as much-appreciated doses of nostalgia for tons of fans, and they’ve only surged with popularity over time. Now, two decades after releasing their debut album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, the pop-punk powerhouse band is going on tour. The new dates come shortly after the band wrapped up a Canadian tour with The Offspring. Simple Plan will team up with Sum 41 for a massive co-headlining tour that kicks off on April 29, according to a press release announcing the dates. The “Blame Canada Tour” extends through August 18.

Simple Plan dropped their latest single, “Congratulations,” earlier this month, and will release their new album in May. Harder Than It Looks will be the band’s first album since eTaking One For The Team in 2016. The band recently said they’re “so stoked to finally be able to share all of this with you.”

See Simple Plan’s 2022 tour dates here: