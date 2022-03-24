Tyler The Creator Drops New Video For Pharrell-Produced 'Come On, Let's Go'

Tyler, The Creator is the closing act on Nigo's upcoming album This Is NIGO, but that's not stopping him from giving the record a lavish video treatment.

On Thursday, March 24, Tyler dropped the official music video for "Come On, Let's Go." The video shows the "EARFQUAKE" rapper standing in front of a mansion as he raps about the girl who's making him wait outside. Tyler rocks an emerald-green outfit as he appears to chew the girl out on the phone throughout the video. Pharrell, who produced the record, makes a cameo about halfway through the cinematic visual, which Tyler directed himself.