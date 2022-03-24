Tyler The Creator Drops New Video For Pharrell-Produced 'Come On, Let's Go'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2022
Tyler, The Creator is the closing act on Nigo's upcoming album This Is NIGO, but that's not stopping him from giving the record a lavish video treatment.
On Thursday, March 24, Tyler dropped the official music video for "Come On, Let's Go." The video shows the "EARFQUAKE" rapper standing in front of a mansion as he raps about the girl who's making him wait outside. Tyler rocks an emerald-green outfit as he appears to chew the girl out on the phone throughout the video. Pharrell, who produced the record, makes a cameo about halfway through the cinematic visual, which Tyler directed himself.
COME ON, LETS GO pic.twitter.com/uF5OPuVeMg— T (@tylerthecreator) March 24, 2022
The song is track No. 11 off of Nigo's new album This Is NIGO, which drops this Friday. The album features a slew of special including The Clipse, Gunna, A$AP Ferg, and the late Pop Smoke. Before Tyler dropped the latest banger off the album, Nigo released other tracks like "Arya" with A$AP Rocky, "Want It Bad" featuring Kid Cudi, "Hear Me Clearly" featuring Pusha-T, "Morë Tonight" featuring Teriyaki Boyz and "Heavy" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.
Tyler is still riding the waves from his last album Call Me If You Get Lost. The 16-track LP, which dropped last summer, is up for two Grammy awards this year. Tyler is in the running for Best Rap Album along with Nas, J. Cole and Kanye West as well as Melodic Rap Performance for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, "WUSYANAME." The 64th Grammy Awards are happening Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas.