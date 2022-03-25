Here's The Tastiest Lasagna In Colorado

Lasagna is comfort food that rarely disappoints. Layers of pasta, sauce, cheese and meat are the basics of this classic Italian dish, but you can switch it up, too. Sometimes people add veggies and other ingredients, or they swap out the pasta for some eggplant layers.

If you're looking for the perfect slice of lasagna, LoveFood has you covered. They found the best lasagna in every state, including Colorado. For a tasty serving of lasagna in the Centennial State, you should drop by...

Cranelli's Italian Restaurant!

Here's what writers had to say about this restaurant's irresistible lasagna:

"The most-ordered dish at family-owned Cranelli’s Italian Restaurant is its beef, Italian sausage, ricotta and béchamel lasagne. It comes in two sizes (half and full) and the smallest is positively huge. Customers say it's the best they’ve ever eaten – even better than their grandma’s."