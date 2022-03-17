This Is Colorado's Most Delicious Chicken Parm

By Zuri Anderson

March 18, 2022

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Photo: Getty Images

When you enter an Italian restaurant, chances are you'll find chicken parmesan on the menu. This classic comfort dish is simple yet guaranteed to leave you satisfied. It's also great for many occasions, from dates and celebrations to takeout nights at home.

It's so popular, you may find it on the menus of non-Italian restaurants and eateries. Since so many places are serving up this tasty Italian dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken parmesan dish in every state.

Colorado's best chicken parm can be found at...

Parma's Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar!

"Parma's menu is packed with a variety of Italian meats and cheeses, innovative pasta dishes, and delicious entrees that will keep you coming back for more," writers say. "One of their most raved-about selections is their chicken parm, which comes with a warm side of penne Alfredo. Even better? Parma sources organic ingredients from local farmers to help make their creations."

While you're there, make sure to try one of their amazing drinks!

You can find Parma's Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar at 1132 W Dillon Rd in Louisville. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Click here for more U.S. restaurants serving up delicious chicken parmesan.

