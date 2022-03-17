This Is Colorado's Most Delicious Chicken Parm

When you enter an Italian restaurant, chances are you'll find chicken parmesan on the menu. This classic comfort dish is simple yet guaranteed to leave you satisfied. It's also great for many occasions, from dates and celebrations to takeout nights at home.

It's so popular, you may find it on the menus of non-Italian restaurants and eateries. Since so many places are serving up this tasty Italian dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken parmesan dish in every state.

Colorado's best chicken parm can be found at...

Parma's Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar!

"Parma's menu is packed with a variety of Italian meats and cheeses, innovative pasta dishes, and delicious entrees that will keep you coming back for more," writers say. "One of their most raved-about selections is their chicken parm, which comes with a warm side of penne Alfredo. Even better? Parma sources organic ingredients from local farmers to help make their creations."