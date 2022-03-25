Here's The Tastiest Lasagna In Florida

Lasagna is comfort food that rarely disappoints. Layers of pasta, sauce, cheese and meat are the basics of this classic Italian dish, but you can switch it up, too. Sometimes people add veggies and other ingredients, or they swap out the pasta for some eggplant layers.

If you're looking for the perfect slice of lasagna, LoveFood has you covered. They found the best lasagna in every state, including Florida. For a tasty serving of lasagna in the Sunshine State, you should drop by...

Midtown Table!

Here's what writers had to say about this restaurant's irresistible lasagna:

"The 8 Layer Lasagna from Midtown Table is given positive review after positive review. It features ricotta, mozzarella, basil and Sicilian sauce, and customers say it has a great flavour. Add bolognese for an extra $4 to turn it into a meaty dream. The restaurant, with its chic interiors and outdoor patio, is a stunning place to spend the evening."